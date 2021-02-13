$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,972. The firm has a market cap of $675.71 million, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

