-$0.07 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

WIFI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

