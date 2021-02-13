$0.09 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

