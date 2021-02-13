-$0.15 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.04. 17,445,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

