-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.99. 1,371,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

