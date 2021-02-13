$0.25 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.25. 5,907,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

