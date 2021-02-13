-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 9,625,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. iQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

