$0.54 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. Trimble posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

TRMB traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $73.97. 1,154,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

