-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Feb 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.50). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

