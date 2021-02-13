$1.01 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

