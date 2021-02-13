-$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.54). Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 763.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($4.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($4.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

