$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

TRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 316,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

