10,333 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

