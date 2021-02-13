1,046 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day moving average of $209.00. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

