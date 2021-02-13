11,480 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Cerner accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cerner by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $223,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 3,174,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.