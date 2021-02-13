124,140 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.11. 14,088,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,390. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

