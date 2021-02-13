1,250 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

