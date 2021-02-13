1,455 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,625 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

NYSE IT opened at $182.93 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

