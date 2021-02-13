14,647 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE opened at $37.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

