$15.64 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce sales of $15.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $60.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

