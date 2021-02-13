$170,000.00 in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $170,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXRX. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 898,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

