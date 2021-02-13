18,342 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $157.91.

