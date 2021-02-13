19,681 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

