1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCCY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

