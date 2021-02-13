$2.18 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $322.11.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

