$2.18 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $322.11.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.