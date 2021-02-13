$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 134,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,037. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.