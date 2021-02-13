$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.45. 52,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,159. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.72.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

