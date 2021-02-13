2,200 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

