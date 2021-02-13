2,330 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $301,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

ROP opened at $396.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

