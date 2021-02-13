$25.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $25.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $25.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $116.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,231. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

