262 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.