2,725 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,737. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

