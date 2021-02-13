2,738 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,573 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,793. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.