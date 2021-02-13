2,939 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

