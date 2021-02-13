$296.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post $296.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $301.30 million. Hexcel reported sales of $541.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

