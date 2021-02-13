2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were up 13% on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 2U traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 2,924,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,267,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 2U by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

