$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.92. Spire posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of SR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.97. 416,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,131. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 158.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.3% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

