303 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $422.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.67 and its 200 day moving average is $279.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

