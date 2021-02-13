$31.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $31.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $27.89 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $74.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $145.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.07 million to $153.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.26 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $573.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $17.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

