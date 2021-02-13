$337.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report sales of $337.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.70 million and the lowest is $328.40 million. Daseke reported sales of $391.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 191,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

