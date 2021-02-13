$40.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $40.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $187.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 47,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.