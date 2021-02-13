4,000 Shares in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 289,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 51,772.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

USTB opened at $51.92 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

