$431.97 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $431.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.60 million and the highest is $434.31 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $441.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,301. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

