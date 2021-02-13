$435.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce sales of $435.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.80 million and the lowest is $432.90 million. Lumentum posted sales of $402.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

