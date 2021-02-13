4,351 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

MAR stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.