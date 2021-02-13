4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.11

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 191914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

