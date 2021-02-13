5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FVAM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 17,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

5:01 Acquisition Company Profile

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.