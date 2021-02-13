59,543 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

