$6.44 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce sales of $6.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.78 million and the lowest is $5.27 million. Epizyme posted sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $14.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $18.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.14 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $127.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 505,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

