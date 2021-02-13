724 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

OKE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

